Deployment amounts to same song, different verse for ADA battalion at Sill

3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery (ADA) is at it again. Fifteen months after returning from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, its air defenders will soon head back for another nine-month deployment.

Its command team of Lt. Col. Pedro A. Camacho III and Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy S. Coleman cased the colors Friday in a ceremony on the 3-2 ADA parade grounds. This act signifies the movement of an organization prepared to execute its mission in theater. Upon arrival, the colors will be uncased and the "Lethal Strike Battalion" soldiers will perform their assigned mission.

Col. Janice H. Chen, commander of 3-2 ADA's parent organization, 31st ADA Brigade, said the battalion is ready now "to occupy at least three battle positions in at least three countries in order to deter the enemy, assure our regional partner nations, and if necessary, defeat enemy air and missile threats in order to defend assigned critical assets.

"The purpose of the mission at hand is to defend U.S. and allied capability, to detect, disrupt and destroy enemy capability before the enemy can detect, disrupt and destroy us."

Chen said the mission in theater is what the battalion has been trained to do.

"To be clear, the air and missile defense readiness status is one of the top CENTCOM commander's critical information requirements and top interest item briefed to him daily," she said, adding that interest in the Patriot missile system extends to strategic-level battle updates given to three- and four-star generals every morning, not only in their theaters, but also at the National Military Command Center in the Pentagon.

Chen said over 30 percent of the battalion were on the previous CENTCOM deployment.

"Now for anyone who wonders if most units get only 15 months at home before they redeploy, the answer is a resounding 'no.' Most Army units in general get about 18-24 months before they have to deploy again. Some get much longer due to other mission requirements," she noted.

Because of its high value at the strategic level, 3-2 ADA had only 12-15 months to reset and train battle-roster crews, train for a split-base mission command on exceptionally tactically and technically complex, zero-defect, precision engagement and force operation skills. Chen called the achievement "notable and extremely impressive."