Deer hunt brings out nature lovers

Deer won't be the only thing Edmond residents Pete McLaughlin and Mark Becker hope to spot while they're on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge deer hunt this week.

"That's why I like to hunt here, is some of the stuff you see in the restricted area you're not going to see anywhere else," Becker said. "I've seen some things here that are just phenomenal."

McLaughlin said he's excited to be hunting on the refuge for the first time because the last time Becker was here, "he said he saw a herd of elk frolicking down the hill into a pond, leaping around like out of the film, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.' He said it was straight out of National Geographic. So that is exactly why we're here."

They say they enjoy seeing all the wildlife that's out there.

Becker said he's never tried to capture any of it on camera he prefers to take it all in for the moment. Becker, the more experienced of the two, has been hunting about 45 years.

"I started off in Illinois as a kid, hunting pheasants and rabbits and things like that," he said.

He had finished college and entered the workplace by the time he started hunting deer and elk. McLaughlin calls him the "Elk Whisperer." Becker spends weekends on a place he has near Lake Lawtonka.