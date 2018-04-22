Deadline near for internships

The application deadline is Thursday for high school juniors and seniors who want to participate in the City of Lawton's Youth Internship Program.

The summer-long program is designed to introduce students to the various careers that city government can provide, from library science and legal services to vehicular maintenance. City officials designed the program to provide paid internships, meaning that students who are matched with specific career fields will be paid for their efforts at a rate of $9.18 per hour.

The program is funded through the city's Capital Improvements Program as a homage to the late Stanley Haywood, a Ward 7 councilman who insisted that summertime employment opportunities for low-income youth be included in the CIP.

Officials designed the program for students who are looking to improve or expand their knowledge of a specific field, and in past years students have conducted water testing for the city's water plants, designed public service programs for stormwater management, worked on in-house construction projects and helped mechanics maintain the city fleet.

The program is open to students who were high school juniors and seniors during the 2017-2018 school year. Applicants must qualify for the free or reduced-price lunch program, have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 (some positions may require higher GPAs), be students with good discipline and provide a letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach, counselor or principal. And, just like the adults who apply for jobs with the city, students will have to participate in a job interview process and, if selected, must pass a drug test.