Cyber warfare training to open at Sill

Fort Sill now has its own cyber training company.

The Cyber Training Battalion is based at the U.S. Army Cyber School at Fort Gordon, Ga., where it has already stood up two companies, Alpha and Bravo. The colors of its third and final company, Charlie, were unfurled at an activation ceremony here Thursday.

That job fell to the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Ben Sangster, who came all the way from Georgia along with his command sergeant major, the school commandant and his command sergeant major.

Sangster then passed the colors to Charlie Company's new command team, Capt. Jackson W. Wittkamper and 1st Sgt. Darnell L. Folsom. Their wives, Samantha Wittkamper and Irma Folsom, were presented with bouquets of yellow flowers to represent friendship and symbolize their arrival to the company.

Right now the company has 24 assigned instructors and course developers, 19 of them active-duty Army soldiers and five Department of the Army civilians. It will also have students and leaders who will look over the soldiers administratively and take care of them and their families.

All levels of electronic warfare courses will be taught here. Some are for the basic functions useful in supporting units and protecting soldiers overseas. Sergeants and above will train to become electronic warfare specialists and warrant officers to become electronic warfare technicians.

The courses vary in length from 22 weeks to nine months, Sangster said.

"Cyber's got the longest training programs in all the Army. We're the smallest branch, but we have the longest training pipelines. Which is a challenge but at the same time it shows the importance of the education and training that we're giving them," he said.

Wittkamper said that generally, between 90 and 120 students are trained in every Electronic Warfare Course, and the school trains several classes per year.

"We train them basically on how to do their job, how to think critically, how to be adaptive and how to use the systems that they ultimately will have to use out in the force," the captain said.

Cyber-security is just as important in the civilian world as in the military, and industry is putting a lot of focus and effort into making their networks more secure, Sangster noted.

"If we sit back and think someone else is going to take care of it for us, I think we're misinformed and we're setting ourselves up for failure. We've got to keep up with our adversaries, and if they're going to come after our networks and our systems, then we need to be trained and educated in order to defend our systems," Sangster said afterward.

"At today's ceremony we take another step forward in the building of the Cyber branch," Sangster said as he welcomed the families of Charlie Company's first command team. The battalion itself was activated three months ago, serving as a milestone for the growing branch. It is the organization responsible for training, developing and educating all of the Army's cyber soldiers. Last month the battalion activated its Bravo Company, responsible for the training and education of all soldiers in ranks of private to specialist attending cyber advanced individual training.

Charlie Company will be responsible for the training and education of all electronic warfare soldiers here no matter what branch they may be, in all ranks from private to major.

Combat electronic warfare intelligence battalions have been around since the Cold War, when they provided assistance to the tactical warfighter in the form of collection and jamming, Sangster noted.

Historically, Fort Sill was the original home of the electronic warfare school and classes have been taught here ever since. But a couple of years ago the Army stood up its Cyber branch and declared Fort Gordon to be the Cyber Center of Excellence, just as Fort Sill is the Fires Center of Excellence.

The company commander said having this unit will allow the Cyber Training Battalion to organize the students who have always been coming through courses here to train on electronic warfare. It will also serve to improve training by making it more realistic and relevant, he predicts.