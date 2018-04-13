Customers turn out early to snatch up books at sale

There was a large crowd at the annual Lawton Public Library annual book sale Thursday afternoon. It was opening day and people scrambled to get the books that interested them.

"I have read all the books that I got last year," Lavena Honea said as she was checking out. "I ran out of books at the house. I love to read."

Friends Bee Allen and Sue Long came to the book sale to find books they hadn't seen before.

"We are both avid readers and enjoy religious books," Allen said. "Last year I got a set of encyclopedias that were on religion. It helps to look up a verse or find more information out about what I'm reading."

"I really enjoy reading and bought lots of books here last year," Long said. "I'm glad they have this year after year. I look forward to it."

Zelma Gardner is a retired teacher and reading coach with the Lawton Public Schools.

"I just saw a former student who I taught in third grade," Gardner said. "She wanted me to meet her son, who also loves reading. She told me that I inspired her in school and made her want to learn. That makes me feel really good that I helped a child towards success by being a teacher and reading coach."

Steve Barber had an armload of books and was looking for more to buy.

"I love the inexpensive books here because I am a book collector and every time I come here, I get more and more," Barber said. "I wasn't here last year, but I've been to several here in Lawton."

Jillian McFarland with two of her six children were there and the children, Annastazia and Zackary, were devouring the books they were looking through.

"I have six children who are all home schooled," McFarland said. "We all love to read and I really look forward to the book sale every year. We came last year too."