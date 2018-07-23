Curtis reflects on two years of progress

Col. Samuel Curtis compares his two-year stint as Fort Sill garrison commander to reading a Hemingway story "you come in in the middle and you leave in the middle."

By which he means ongoing improvements to the garrison that may take years to unfold.

On Monday, Curtis looked back on the accomplishments of the past two years as he prepares to cede command to his successor, Col. Don King Jr., in a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. today on the Old Post Quadrangle.