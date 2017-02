The Lawton Public Library is celebrating "Take Your Child to the Library Day" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Kids 2-5 are especially invited to enjoy the featured film, Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle.

Children will make a cardboard car and park it at the "drive-in." The movie is rated "G" and is 81 minutes long.

For more information, call Tanya Organ, youth services librarian, at 581-3450, Extension 5.