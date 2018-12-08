CU will not allow marijuana on campus

Cameron University is among the higher education facilities in Oklahoma that say the use of medical marijuana won't be legal on their campuses.

The statements came at the end of a week highlighted by Gov. Mary Fallin's signature on revised emergency regulations that the Oklahoma State Board of Health approved after state officials agreed to amend emergency regulations developed in July to govern the use, growing, processing and dispensing of marijuana for medical purposes. Those regulations drew immediate and extensive criticism from individuals and entities involved in the medical marijuana issue from patients who would use the drug to those who will sell it and prompted two lawsuits.