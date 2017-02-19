CU students, faculty compete in annual Cobbler Cook-Off

Tailgating on the Aggie Gym lawn, Cameron University alumni, students and friends joined together for the Sixth Annual Chuck Wagon Cook-Off, a homecoming tradition, on Saturday.

Students and alumni of the Aggie Club, the university's agricultural organization, coordinated the event with the help of other student organizations such as Omega Zeta Theta sorority.

About 400 guests feasted on beans, chili, stew, cornbread and cobbler as they swayed to the vocals of Lawton native and Cameron freshman Dannie Carson, who sang country songs such as "Strawberry Wine" by Deana Carter.

The main treat of the event was the Cobbler Cook-Off, a competition for the best-tasting peach cobbler. Students baked "peach cobbler number one," and faculty baked "peach cobbler number two."

Associate Director of Alumni Relations Frank Myers announced the faculty's cobbler as the winner.

Director of Media Relations Janet Williams is one of the faculty members who baked the winning cobbler.

"We had a lot of hands helping us," she said. "Dr. (Leon) Fischer and I have been trying to win the cobbler contest since this started. We have never been successful, so this year, we're very happy and excited that we won."

Leon Fischer, professor of agricultural and biological sciences and Mary Dixie Mullin Endowed Chair, said the alumni and students worked hard preparing for the cook-off.

"(I like) seeing the recognition they get from people thanking them and appreciating their time and effort," he said. "It's a group effort. - Dr. (Terry) Conley, the chair of our department, has been here making chili all day."

Miss Eastern Oklahoma County Jancy Jeffus, a junior with a major in animal science, said she has been a member of Aggie Club for two years.