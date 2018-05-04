CU ROTC unit receives awards at ceremony

Members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron's ROTC Unit, were honored with awards and scholarships by the George D. Keathley Department of Military Science during a ceremony last week.

The Comanche Battalion annually recognizes cadets for meritorius performance in the areas of military science, academics, physical fitness, personal achievement and leadership. Awards are sponsored by the Department of the Army, national and local societies, organizations, businesses and private individuals.

Freshman William Dewberry, of Lawton, receved the Army Superior Cadet Decoration Award

Sophomore Robin Doudiette, of Lawton, Junior Tristan McLaughlin, of Cache, and Senior Christopher Lacock, of Mustang, also received the award.

Donovan Heintzman, of Walters, Christopher Lacock and Jonathan Vann, of Lawton, were honored as Distinguished Military Graduates.

Cadets Christopher Lacock and Jonathan Vann were awarded Distinguished Military Students honors and were selected by the professor of military science for being in the top third of their ROTC class.

Donovan Heintzman received the George C. Marshall Award and will attend the annual George C. Marshall Leadership Seminar.

Jonathan Vann received the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Industry Award.

Christopher Reif, of Lawton, was awarded the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association ROTC Honor Certificate.

Brandon Crisp, of Elgin, is the recipient of The Association of the United States Army Award.

Christopher Lacock recieved the Association of the United States Army Award and the Special Forces Association Award.

Dalton Dorsey, of Lawton, was presented the National Sojourners Award.

Robert Crosswhite, of Tuttle, received the General Society of the War of 1912 Award.

Laura Leforge, of Lawton, received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award and the National Society of the United States Daughters of the War of 1812 Award.

Christian Easley, of Tipton, received the Military Officers' Association Award.

Sean Lowery, of Cyril, received the Military Order of the Purple Heart Leadership Medal Award.