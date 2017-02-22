CU plans undergrad symposium

Cameron University will hold the 11th annual Texas/Oklahoma Regional Undergraduate Symposium on Saturday.

The symposium will be an all-day, free event. The first meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 100 of the Sciences Complex. Registration is required. For the full schedule or to register, visit homepages.se.edu/torus.

The symposium provides an opportunity for Texas and Oklahoma undergraduate students in the field of mathematics to present research in a formal setting. The symposium will also feature a math jeopardy competition, a panel discussion about careers in mathematics and a presentation by Bruce N. Lundberg, chair and professor of Colorado State University's Department of Mathematics and Physics.