You are here

Home » News » Local » CU plans undergrad symposium

CU plans undergrad symposium

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 3:40am Staff

Cameron University will hold the 11th annual Texas/Oklahoma Regional Undergraduate Symposium on Saturday.

The symposium will be an all-day, free event. The first meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 100 of the Sciences Complex. Registration is required. For the full schedule or to register, visit homepages.se.edu/torus.

The symposium provides an opportunity for Texas and Oklahoma undergraduate students in the field of mathematics to present research in a formal setting. The symposium will also feature a math jeopardy competition, a panel discussion about careers in mathematics and a presentation by Bruce N. Lundberg, chair and professor of Colorado State University's Department of Mathematics and Physics.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620