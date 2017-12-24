You are here

CU faculty member gets honor

Sun, 12/24/2017 - 3:33am Staff

Cameron University faculty member Abbas Johari recently received an award from an Association of Educational Communications and Technology journal.

Johari was honored with the Outstanding Cultural & Regional Perspectives 2017 Reviewer Award by the Educational Technology, Research & Development (ETR&D) Journal of the Association of Educational Communications and Technology. The award recognizes distinguished service for the publication, which is the only scholarly journal in the field focusing entirely on research and development in educational technology.

