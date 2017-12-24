CU faculty member gets honor
Sun, 12/24/2017 - 3:33am Staff
Cameron University faculty member Abbas Johari recently received an award from an Association of Educational Communications and Technology journal.
Johari was honored with the Outstanding Cultural & Regional Perspectives 2017 Reviewer Award by the Educational Technology, Research & Development (ETR&D) Journal of the Association of Educational Communications and Technology. The award recognizes distinguished service for the publication, which is the only scholarly journal in the field focusing entirely on research and development in educational technology.