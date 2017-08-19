CU to begin its new season, auditions set

The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will begin its season of "Celebrating the Stages American Identities in the 21st Century!" with auditions for Dennis Snee's comedy fantasy, "Alice in America-Land or Through the Big Screen and What Alice Found There."

Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the University Theatre. Those auditioning will be reading from the script.

The production is a fresh update of Lewis Carroll's classic. Alice takes a journey through the picture tube of her family's television and meets a mad collection of characters, but with a difference a White Rabbit who lives in fear of someone dropping "the big one," a Mock Turtle who's a champion of consumer rights, a Dodo who's a guitarist, a Dormouse seeking political office, and an Eagle who lives in the past. The Duke and Duchess have switched roles she's a "working duchess" while he's a "house duke." Alice herself becomes the unwitting subject for a showbiz roast with two aging, bitter comedians, the Mad Hatter and the March Hare. Through it all, Alice just wants to return home to her beloved cat.