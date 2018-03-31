CU alumna will speak Monday

Cameron University alumna Stephanie Johnson will speak at 3 p.m. Monday in Room 100 of the Sciences Complex.

She will present an overview of the research performed at the U.S. Air Force Research Lab Munitions Directorate and discuss job opportunities for students within the military. The presentation is open to the public.

Johnson is a research chemist at the U.S. Air Force Research Lab Munitions Directorate, Ordnance Division, Damage Mechanisms Branch, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Cameron University in 1998 and a Ph.D. in Materials Chemistry from Kansas State University in 2006. She is serving as an AFOSR Visiting Scientist at the University of Illinois.