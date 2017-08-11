CU advises to complete financial aid forms

Cameron University recommends students complete the 2018-19 Free Application For Federal Student Aid or FAFSA@ now.

The financial aid filing season officially started Oct. 1.

"At Cameron University, we understand the financial concerns that most families have regarding the effort and resources needed to pay for a college education," said Gary Garoffolo, director of Financial Assistance. "The majority of Cameron students receive a financial aid package consisting of scholarships, grants, loans and/or employment opportunities."

Early applicants typically have access to more types of funding than do later applicants, he said.