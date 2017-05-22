CSI:Cameron

A crime of mammoth proportions was averted Monday at Cameron University, and two dozen young detectives are hot on the trail of the would-be culprit.

The object of the crime: a fossilized mammoth tusk that's on display at the entrance of the Sciences Complex.

On Monday a chunk of the area was cordoned off by crime scene tape and a swarm of detectives was busy collecting blood, fingerprint and other evidence.

The scenario was set up with Charles Whitis, a Cameron police officer, when he showed up and told the 25 students that someone apparently had attempted to make off with the tusk but had been thwarted by a woman who was also there and scared the miscreant away.