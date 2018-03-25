Cross functional teams key to modernizing precision fire

When Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley announced his six modernization priorities for the Army last October, No. 1 was upgrading the Army's long-range precision fire support capability.

On the heels of that announcement, Brig. Gen. Stephen Maranian, chief of the Field Artillery branch and commandant of the Field Artillery School, was named director of a new Cross Functional Team. Its mission: to decide how to meet the chief's intent for modernizing Army capabilities in long-range precision fires.

"Cross functional" means it's a team of folks from around the Army and from various entities that are traditionally involved in the acquisition process, Maranian explained.

"The whole purpose behind cross functional teams attacking each of the chief's modernization priorities is that the acquisition process from concept to delivery of a capability to the warfighter has become an arduous and very long process over the course of the decades, as our systems for acquiring things have evolved. We've not been very good at going very quickly from having a concept and delivering a capability to the warfighter quickly.

"So to speed that effect, they have matrixed from around the Army, to each of the cross functional teams, people from the testing community, people from operational units, the budget people, contracting officers from Army Contracting Command, science and technology experts from the Research, Development and Engineering Command, capabilities developers from TRADOC (Training and Doctrine Command) and that's just a beginning. There's about 15 core members of the team that have been assigned to work on each of these Army modernization priorities."

The goal is to expedite the acquisition process and cut it down from three to five years to several weeks, Maranian said.

The Future Long-Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team has three aims:

• Using updated technology to improve artillery accuracy, especially in areas that have degraded or nonexistent GPS targeting.

• Adding range with advanced rocket-assisted projectiles.

• Increasing lethality while remaining in compliance with unexploded ordnance requirements to reduce civilian casualties and hazards after the battle.

"We want to increase our range, we want to increase our lethality, we want to increase our volume of fire, to be able to ensure that we have overmatch against any potential adversary, in any theater that we may be called upon to fight," Maranian said.

"And so, as we look at growing range capabilities Ö we're looking not just at howitzers. We're looking at missiles Ö at potentially strategic capabilities out at very, very long ranges."

Maranian said he's working three big projects. In the close range of the battlefield, he's working with the Extended-Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA), which is the evolution of the Paladin Integrated Management (PIM) howitzer that's under testing now at Fort Riley, Kan. There it's undergoing its initial test and evaluation, which was expected to conclude this past week. Maranian said he expects a full-rate production decision out of the Army, hopefully in the next two to three months.

"The PIM is the cornerstone of our cannon modernization effort. Once we have that, which is a modernization of the howitzer from the turret-ring down, it's basically very similar to a Bradley Fighting Vehicle chassis. We will work on the upgrades to everything above the turret-ring, and that includes an extended-range tube going from 39-caliber to 58-caliber. It includes propellant Ö It includes a new rocket-assisted projectile. The XM-1113 will be the first one to hit the streets in fiscal year 2020-2021.

"And so we foresee all of those things coming together in three to five years, along with an auto-loader capability for the howitzer, which will increase our rate of fire to six to 10 rounds a minute. And those capabilities collectively will get us out to 70 kilometers.

"But ultimately, to ensure overmatch in the long term, we're looking at hypervelocity projectiles, a category of projectiles that go very, very fast. Greater than Mach 8 is the definition of hypervelocity. And we need the 58-caliber to be able to achieve that kind of velocity to get a round very, very deep on the battlefield."