Crochet, salsa earn fair honor

Winners of the Crochet-a-Chain and Sassy Salsa Contests were announced Thursday at the Comanche County Free Fair.

For the 11th consecutive year, Vera Taylor of Lawton won first place in the speed crocheting event, completing a chain 105 inches in length within the allotted five minutes.

The nearest contender was Faith Perry of Elgin with a chain 75 inches long.

In descending order were Kathryn Perry, 65 inches; Mike Harwell, 60 inches; Abby Perry, 45 inches; Stephanie Hunter, 31 inches, and Leah Perry, 28 inches.

The Sassy Salsa Contest was judged by Dallas Howard, Dylan Hendricks and Pam Vaughn. Results are, in order of placement:

Mild: Ariel Yoder, Mia Wyatt, Kaytlan Cochrane and Muffy Stephenson (tie), Glenda Brown, Taylor VanHoozer, Emilee Killian, Kolin Quinn, Cobie Newton.