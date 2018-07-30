Crochet class in Lawton revives long-dormant art

A new generation of crocheters in Lawton is ensuring the crafting art does not fall by the wayside.

Michell Rosario, activities coordinator at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center, has hosted a twice-weekly crocheting class since June. Now in its fourth week, the class has attracted around a dozen participants many of whom are teenagers and young adults that have learned there's so much you can do with a needle and a bundle of yarn.

"So many of our young participants are so invested and intrigued with what they can do with the yarn and the ability to make these intricate pieces," Rosario said.