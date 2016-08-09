Cream rises to top at fair's dairy show

Flower Mound fifth grader Cora Sullivan of Lawton repeated her winning performance at the Comanche County Spring Fair & Livestock Expo when her Holstein was named dairy supreme at the Comanche County Fair's dairy show on Wednesday.

She also won the junior showmanship trophy for ages 11 and younger, just as she did at the 2015 county fair.

Her older sister, Abilene Sullivan, showed the reserve dairy supreme, a Jersey. They are the daughters of Josh and Courtney Sullivan of Lawton.

Intermediate showmanship honors went to Isaac Miller of Fletcher for the 12-15 age group. The senior showmanship trophy for ages 16 and older went to longtime exhibitor Paige Nunley of Sterling.

Lawton had the top school group of three or more heifers, and Sterling placed second.

Fairgrounds Executive Director Phil Humble and Scooter Quinn, beef superintendent, have announced a change in Friday's lineup. The bucket calf project will now start at noon that day in the Great Plains Coliseum, followed by an auction of the top three pies from the new pie contest. Then will come the beef heifer show, followed by prospect steers and market steers.

Livestock exhibitors were on the scene early Wednesday to get their animals ready to show. Joel Miller is a 14-year-old eighth grader at Sterling and the son of Hank and Melissa Miller of Fletcher. He said his father squeezed seven dairy heifers into one livestock trailer to get himself, his 15-year-old brother Isaac and 8-year-old Casey Byrd of Sterling to the fairgrounds.

They were at the Expo Building by 6:30 a.m., Joel said. Upon his arrival, he set to work.

"We unloaded everything, brought it in and started washing them. Got them washed, blow-dried, and combed out their tails and did their top-lines," Joel said.

The line along the heifer's spine is clipped to look as straight as possible for the judge, who studies how well the animals conform to the characteristics of their breed. This is Joel's fourth year to show. The heifers are fed an hour and a half before showtime, so that their food has settled by the time they go in the ring and the animals are calmer.