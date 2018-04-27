Craft Beer Festival to raise funds for ASYMCA

Cold brews and good company will be on tap this Saturday at the 5th Annual Red River Craft Beer Festival at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

The festival will benefit the Armed Services YMCA of Lawton Fort Sill.

Formed through a partnership with Cache Road Liquor & Wine, the festival marks the ASYMCA's largest fundraiser of the year. Carol Herrick, executive director of the ASYMCA of Lawton Fort Sill, said that the festival has even overtaken the annual Y Fry in terms of funds raised.

"It's a lot of fun, we do it safely and we make sure we have rides for folks that are leaving," Herrick said.

In addition to the variety of beers available the festival also will feature T-shirt vendors and food trucks.

"We've also partnered with with Viridian Coffee for the first time this year," Herrick said. "We've created a fun event with as many safety nets as we can for folks. And that makes me happy. We want people to have a good time but we want them to do it responsibly."

Over 180 unique beers will be featured at the festival from over 50 different breweries. If beer isn't your taste, the festival also will have ciders, vodka and whiskey on hand. For those looking for a unique experience, VIP tickets are available. VIP's will be allowed into the festival two hours before general admission ticket holders and will get to sample unique VIP exclusive beers including DNR Brandy Cherry, Pappy Burleson, The Ocho and others.