Courts caution of jury scam

Federal courts have stepped up to inform the public about a jury duty scam.

Carmelita Shinn, clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, released a press statement informing Oklahomans about the scam, which returned to Lawton in recent weeks.

Comanche District Court Clerk Robert Morales said the scam is most prevalent in Lawton when the jury docket is posted at the courthouse. The scammer contacts residents by phone and typically identifies himself or herself as a law enforcement officer. They tell residents they failed to appear for jury duty, so they must go to a local store to pay money via electronic transfer in order to pay a penalty to avoid arrest.

But law enforcement officers do not notify people about arrest warrants by telephone, according to Shinn and Morales.