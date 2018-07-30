County withdraws resolution on Pecan Creek volunteer fire dept.

The Comanche County Board of Commissioners has withdrawn its resolution authorizing the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department in the western portion of the county.

Commissioners said Monday they would consider reinstating that recognition once the volunteer department meets minimum standards, including those for specific types of radios. But, the department's fire chief said the radios being demanded are unnecessary, are being transitioned out by other fire departments in the county, and are too expensive for Pecan Creek to afford.