County tightens budget belt

After weeks of calculating, erasing and recalculating, Comanche County has a general operations budget that's smaller than last year's. The Excise Board on Thursday gave final approval for spending $8,665,571.09 for the fiscal year that began July 1 $203,928.91 less than last year's budget and more than $1.3 million less than county officers had requested at the beginning of the budgeting process.

The spending matches estimated revenues for the year and was arrived at by trimming expenditures in almost all departments. To reach the balance, offices will leave some jobs vacant longer than usual, cut operations and maintenance, and draw upon funds from other accounts.

The general goal, Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said, was to cut each department by $10,000. While most were generally within that range, the general government spending was slashed by about $158,000, most of it coming from maintenance and operations. Hawthorne said that means other funds, such as the sales tax for capital expenditures, will have to be tapped more heavily.

Extra expenses included $12,000 for the district attorney's office because of state budget cuts, $34,000 more for liability insurance (partially offset by a reduction of about $27,000 in workers compensation premiums) and almost $8,400 for the juvenile detention center, which is a point of contention for Hawthorne.

The commissioner said the state pays a portion of the juvenile detention center's costs and that the county and the City of Lawton have an agreement to split the costs above the state payment, which has been reduced because of state budget problems. He said the city has not been paying half the extra expense and this year even reduced its payment by $5,000, leaving the county to pay more than two-thirds of what the state doesn't pay.

County support for the Lawton Public Library has been cut in half, to $25,000 from $50,000. Hawthorne said part of the rationale for the reduction is that the city isn't paying its fair share for the juvenile detention center. And the library is at the bottom of the county's expenditures because it's discretionary and not mandated by the state constitution or legislation. Because most other expenditures are being cut, he couldn't leave the library expense untouched, he said.