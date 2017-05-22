County to state: Come get your inmates

William Hobbs, administrator of the Comanche County Detention Center, has invoked a state statute giving the state Department of Corrections 72 hours to remove 25 inmates who are awaiting transfer to the state penal system.

Hobbs informed Comanche County commissioners of the move following his weekly report to the Comanche County Facilities Authority on Monday.

"They've kind of slowed down as far as scheduled inmates out, so I was forced to invoke (the) 72-hour rule," he said.

As of Friday the detention center had 362 inmates, 286 male and 76 female. That is 79 more than its official capacity of 283. There were 25 inmates ready to go to DoC and none was transferred last week. The inmate count was 374 on Monday.

In other business, commissioners accepted a letter of resignation from Ronnie Love, longtime trustee of the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority, and appointed his neighbor, Charles Lupi, owner of Lupi Construction, to fill the position.