County revenues expected to dip by more than $200K

Comanche County commissioners gave approval to the county's proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2016-2017 on Tuesday.

The budget still has to go before the Comanche County Excise/Equalization Board in a meeting at 8:30 a.m. today, when Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said he will go through it item by item. Once it's approved there, it has to be certified by the state auditor and inspector before it becomes official.

The break-even number for this year's budget is $8,665,571.09, the amount of projected revenues. That's $203,928.91 less than last year's operating budget, so Hawthorne had to meet individually with county officers and department heads to trim their budget requests to the required amount. On Aug. 10, they had presented estimates of needs totaling $10,011,906.72, or $1,346,395.63 above the break-even point.

Here is a list of departments and the amounts approved for their operating budgets in fiscal year 2016-2017, followed by the amounts they had requested earlier:

Sheriff: $1,979,609, $1,995,115.80; Treasurer: $317,686.70, $340,900.57; Commissioners: $1,004,421, $1,057,705.18; 93, $735,250.81; Juvenile Bureau: $493,138.68. $507,806.44; Juvenile Detention Center: $277,000, $452,000; Court Clerk: $758,917.98, $768,963; Election Board: $138,444.93, $222,818.54; Lawton Public Library: $25,000, $50,000; Elgin Public Library: $1,000,$4,000; Extension Office: $150,676, $154,526; Charity (burials): $1,000, $1,000; Bank Fees & Interest: $11,000, $12,000; State Audit 1/10th mill: $74,579.75, $83,469.33; Comanche County Memorial Hospital 1/4th mill: $182,726.64, $179,200.58; Comanche County Health Department: $3,770,000, $3,378,000.