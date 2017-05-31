County panel OKs roof work

Comanche County commissioners approved four items Monday to reroof the Big Rock radio control building located at 309 Bison Bluff in Medicine Park.

Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt said the roof has gone more than 30 years without repairs and it's starting to lose a little bit of the flashing.

"I'd rather not have any leaks in that communications building," he told commissioners.

Commissioners accepted the low bid of $5,750 from Williams & Sons Construction Management LLC. The company will tear everything off down to the deck and put on a new roof. Related items included approving an agreement and proof of insurance, designating the contractor as an agent for the county for the purpose of purchasing materials and tangible personal property, and approval of an encumbrance from the 2007 Sales Tax Capital Improvement Contingencies Fund.

In other business, the commission appointed former Cache Mayor Nolan Watson to the Comanche County Flood Plain Board for a three-year term. Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said Watson was mayor during the 2007 flooding and was also flooded during the 2015 event.

Commissioners also approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation claim form in the amount of $1,200 for Pinnacle Consulting Management Group Inc. for three title reports on a Western District project to replace a low-water crossing on Post Oak Creek.

They also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Carter County commissioners so the Comanche County Sheriff's Office could buy a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe for $8,500.

Six-month and 12-month bids were opened and tabled for a decision at a later date.

Jail report

Jail Administrator William Hobbs reported to the Comanche County Facilities Authority that as of Friday the Comanche County Detention Center had 334 inmates, 260 male and 74 female.