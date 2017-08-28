County OKs new budget

Comanche County commissioners on Monday approved the county's proposed operating budget for 2017-2018.

The budget has to be certified at two more levels before it's official. At a meeting of the Comanche County Excise/Equalization Board scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner will go through the budget item by item. Once that board signs off on it, the budget still has to be certified by the state auditor and inspector.

The break-even number for this year's budget is $8,792,620, the amount of projected revenues. That is $127,049 more than what Comanche County had last year. Western District Commissioner had to meet individually with county officers and department heads to hear them make a case for their needs, and then come up with a fair solution for the county as a whole.

Their requests totaled $9,947,116.56, which Hawthorne had to reduce by $1,154,496.56 to arrive at a balanced budget.

"I appreciate everybody who worked on this. It's a chore every year to do this," Hawthorne said at Monday's meeting.