County free fair crafts showplace 

The Prairie Building hummed with activity on Tuesday as Comanche County residents lined up to turn in their entries for the 2016 Comanche County Free Fair.

Caitlyn Lund of Lawton is a young mother who's taking part in the fair for the second time, and she learned something last year: Bring food for the kiddos to keep them entertained. As she unloaded a boxful of her crocheted items mainly baby clothes she had her 3-year-old son, Hunter, and 1-year-old daughter, Kinsley, sitting in a stroller next to her.

Creative crafter

Last year she won one first-place and two second-place ribbons. She runs a business out of her home called Caitlyn's Crochet Nest, and she asked one of her customers for permission to delay shipment of certain items made for her until after they were shown at the county fair. Lund also entered a dog she crocheted for her son, under his protest he doesn't want it out of his sight for even a few days.

The volunteers who manage this portion of the fair assured Hunter they would take good care of his pup.

Another exhibitor, Eleanor Krimmel of Lawton, teaches a paper craft class at the Center for Creative Living, and she decided to display examples of her work at the county fair going on this week. One of her entries is a trivet made out of clothespins.

"You can make all different sizes. People call them snowflakes and they hang them in the window. I just think they're kind of neat," Krimmel said.

She also made a paper basket out of magazines and cereal boxes, and a wreath made out of clothespins and magazines. Krimmel said she's from Pennsylvania and had never entered the Comanche County Free Fair until now, but she used to co-chair the agricultural department for the Middletown Grange Fair in Pennsylvania.

"When I moved here, I was like, 'Well, I guess my fair days are over.' But I just joined one of the (Oklahoma Home and Community Education, or OHCE) groups, and they were like, 'oh, put stuff in the fair,' so it's kind of fun," Krimmel said.

She's a member of the Progressive group, and she describes the other members as fun and active.