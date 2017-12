The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday for Christmas, according to Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens.

Instead of having their regular meeting on Monday, the commissioners will meet instead at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The courthouse will also be closed on New Year's Day. Since that falls on a Monday, that regular meeting of the commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.