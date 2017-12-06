County approves juvenile agreement

Comanche County commissioners on Monda yapproved a professional service agreement between the Comanche County Regional Juvenile Detention Center and Independent Alarm Company to provide and install a fire alarm system at the center.

The cost of the fire alarm system is $1,389.39 and it will cost $50 a month for the company to provide an off-site 24-hour monitoring service of the system. Comanche County Juvenile Bureau Director Brenda Myers said that alternative is cheaper than having to redo the entire building by taking the old system down and having everything rewired.

If there's any indication of smoke or an alarm, Independent Alarm will call both the juvenile detention center's control booth and 911, and the center staff would round up juveniles in the safe area or evacuate them if necessary, she said.

Commissioners also approved three items of business related to emergency sewer line repairs at the administration restroom in the juvenile detention center. They had previously accepted the low bid of $7,900 from Pippin Brothers.

The commissioners approved a $21,250 encumbrance from the 2007 sales tax for the Comanche County Sheriff's Department so that it could buy a Ford Explorer from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Undersheriff John Stowe said Comanche County makes a standing bid on Kansas Highway Patrol vehicles each year and the current bid will expire June 30; when the county rebids, it will be on a two-year waiting list for the next used vehicle.