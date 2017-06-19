County agrees at allow Family Promise to sublet

Comanche County commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday to allow Family Promise of Lawton Inc. to sublet a portion of the building it rents from the county to the Skills for Life Foundation.

The building in question is the former J. Roy Dunning Children's Shelter at 901 SW 17th. Mark Ashton, past president and legal counsel for Family Promise, said commissioners leased the building to Family Promise a little more than a year ago to house homeless families with children, or to any woman who is pregnant with her first child.

"We have had a tremendous year down there. We've been successful in fulfilling our mission ... We've enabled many families to be able to find work, to have resources that are always available that they may not know of, to have a time where they felt safe and secure," Ashton said. "We have asked to sublease a portion of the building because the building has areas of it that we're not using, and ought to be used for some good purpose. And therefore we've gotten in contact with the Skills for Life Foundation, which is a nonprofit ...

"We're asking to rent two individual partitioned offices there in the building to this not-for-profit. Their basic purpose is to train high school students for work. They also train service members who are leaving the service and going into the civilian occupation ... It matches our goals perfectly," Ashton said.