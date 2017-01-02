County advances plan for bridge

Comanche County Commissioners on Monday approved two items related to a proposed bridge on Airport Road east of Cache.

They first signed off on a claim form for Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) to pay Comanche County Rural Water District No. 4 $24,452 for the relocation of a water line before construction of the bridge commences.

"All we're doing is approving the payment of it. It doesn't cost the county anything," Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said.

They next approved ODOT's supplemental and modification agreement No. 1, modifying the funding for right-of-way and utilities. The original contract cost was for $754,490, and it rose by $179,400 to a new total of $933,890.

Hawthorne said he had hoped to get the bridge done last year but because Indian trust land was involved Bureau of Indian Affairs approval was required. He's shooting for an April bid-letting and hopes to have the bridge complete by the time school starts.

"Because of the shape of the current bridge we had to close it to school bus use," he noted.

Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens asked to table an agenda item to replace the fence around Sheriff Kenny Stradley's motor pool/maintenance yard until next week. He said there's a discrepancy with the south fence and he wants to get with Undersheriff John Stowe before the matter is taken up.

Commissioners acknowledged receipt of a tort claim from Tim Chamberlain and his wife, Heather Ross. They also acknowledged receipt of two court summonses.

In the Comanche County Facilities Authority meeting, they had some cleanup work to do on an action from two weeks ago. Legal adviser John Fleur said the correct amount on Liberty National Bank's collateral security pledge is only $161,892.50, not $1,850,000. The collateral is required to provide security on the amount of deposits over and above the $250,000 insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) when ad valorem taxes are paid this time of year.