County 4-H'ers receive preview of aquarium

Members of the Comanche County 4-H Wildlife Club got their own preview of what the Medicine Park Aquarium will offer when they attended a Wildlife Mini Expo here Saturday.

Afterward they took turns making wildlife presentations of their own. John Clipp Jr., 11, and his father, John Clipp Sr., led off with a waterfowl demonstration. John Jr. held up models of various species of ducks and geese while his father used duck calls to imitate the sounds they make. John Jr. showed how the drakes are more brightly colored than the hens, which need to be camouflaged from predators when they're nesting. Shovel bill ducks and blue bill ducks dive 40 feet in search of fish to eat while mallards and petrels are puddling ducks that go after snails and crabs.

The presentation ended with John Jr. transferring the duties of his 6-year-old service dog Maverick, a chocolate Labrador, to his son. John Jr. demonstrated how the service dog has been trained to retrieve waterfowl on command, as Maverick picked up one of the duck models in his mouth and brought it back to him. John Jr. said Maverick has also been trained to do upland retrieval of quail and pheasant.

Other 4-Hers and their presentations included Ethan Yoder on his pet hedgehog, Sonic; Megan Smith on her guinea pig; Sidney Newton on making a bird feeder out of oranges; and Alexis Lambert on making a bee condo with a little bit of bee education on the side.

Nicole Rowe, biologist manager of the Medicine Park Aquarium, showed the 4-H'ers a schematic of the seven galleries that the aquarium will have once it opens. Originally from Cache, she has a degree in marine biology from Texas A&M at Galveston and worked at the Oklahoma Aquarium at Jenks for seven years before coming here. One of the 4-H'ers in the audience, Tristan Adams, started volunteering at the Medicine Park Aquarium and has recently been working there part-time.

The galleries will showcase different types of fish. The first gallery visitors will see when they walk in will have lots of colorful sunfish, crappie and largemouth and smallmouth bass.

The second gallery will be the bass gallery. It will have a big exhibit on the state fish, the white bass, and another on striper bass.

The third gallery will be devoted to catfish from the flathead that noodlers take on bare-handed to the blue catfish, the channel cat, yellow and black bullheads, and the little tadpole madtoms that swim on the bottom.