Counterfeit bills reported at some stores

Police in Lawton and Altus investigated reports of counterfeit bills during the past week.

At least three Stripes stores in Lawton have been targeted. In the first incident, Lawton Police Officer Michael Albert was called to the Stripes store at 1103 W. Lee at 1 a.m. Tuesday where a store employee reported that an unknown woman came into the store and attempted to purchase a number of items with a counterfeit $100 bill. The employee said he advised the customer the bill was fake and the customer did not attempt to retrieve the bill and left the store in a silver four-door sedan.

The second incident occurred Tuesday at 604 SW 11th. LPD Sgt. Donald Pestun was called to that Stripes where he was informed by the store manager that a counterfeit $5 bill was discovered while she was processing money to take to the bank. She said she didn't know who passed the counterfeit bill or when it was passed.

A third Stripes store, this time at 2015 Cache Road, was the scene of another counterfeit bill. Sgt. Loui Pohawpatchoko was called there at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday and was told by a store employee that she noticed a counterfeit bill in the store's till, but said she was unclear when a transaction involving that bill took place.

Fake $5, $20 bills recovered

Officer James Vogt responded to the Phillips 66 station, 1202 Cache Road, at 10:15 p.m. Monday. A store employee reported that a male customer came in at 9:34 p.m. to purchase a pack of cigarettes and handed over a $20 bill, which the store employee found was fake. The store employee then asked the customer if he had other currency and handed over a $5 bill, which also turned out to be counterfeit. The customer then left the store without any merchandise and drove away in a gold Toyota Camry four-door.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD public information officer, said that it can be difficult for shoppers to know whether or not they received fake currency until they attempt to make a transaction with the money and the merchant finds the bill to be a fake. He advised shoppers (and merchants) who find fake currency to notify police immediately.