Council to study rules for ordering its meetings

City administrators will be looking for a parliamentary procedure expert to meet with the City Council for advice on conducting meetings.

The decision came Tuesday when the council was presented with a proposal from Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis to discuss the council's rules of procedure, outlined in a policy that the council itself set to govern itself. That policy focuses on meetings, setting council agendas, defining the presiding officer (the mayor, mayor pro tem or the most senior council member), quorums, minutes and conduct of meetings.

Davis said he wanted to discuss the procedures that are to be followed, under parliamentary procedure, during council meetings and he suggested the group might benefit from meeting with someone skilled in parliamentary procedure to review the rules of procedure.

The council policy sets some specific criteria, noting, for example, that agenda items placed before the council for consideration are to be presented by the city manager and staff, and citizens are to be given a chance for comment if the item includes a public hearing (otherwise, the council may decide if they will hear citizen comments). After the city staff and citizens have had a chance to offer comments, the council, city manager and presiding officer are to discuss the issue. Discussion is to be limited to the matter before the council and when a motion has been made and seconded, the presiding officer is to present the item for further debate by the council, if desired. The council policy specifies that debate is to be limited to the merits of the measure and addressed to the presiding officer. Those rules also specify that, unless otherwise noted in the policy, the latest version of Roberts Rules of Order are to be used to govern procedure.

Davis said rules of procedure sometimes may be difficult to follow for new members, and he suggested the group would benefit by sitting down with an expert to get some tips and review procedures.

Mayor Fred Fitch suggested that City Manager Jerry Ihler be directed to look into the issue and find someone who could fill that role, then arrange for that person to meet with the council at a special meeting. Ihler said city staff would research the issue and come back with a recommendation.

Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner, who said he agrees with the proposal, noted later in the meeting that there is a local parliamentary procedure group that could fill the role of expert and give the council a class.