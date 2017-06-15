Council opts to keep funding lobbyist

The City Council agreed Tuesday to renew its contract with its long-time legislative lobbyist, but not before council members debated whether the $30,000 a year expense was worthwhile.

Council members split 6-2 over the contract for Bill Phelps & Associates, with Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner voting against the contract. Both men questioned the services provided by Phelps and the cost to the city, while supporters said Phelps provides a necessary service in representing Lawton at the State Capitol and that the city shares his expense with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

Phelps' year-long contract, which begins July 1, specifies the City of Lawton will pay him $2,500 a month, while the Chamber of Commerce pays $2,000 for what is described as professional consulting and lobbyist services to both entities. Phelps, who has been the lobbyist for the city and chamber for years, represents Lawton's position on state legislative matters to those at the Capitol "and to other persons as necessary to achieve the goals and needs of the city" and determine the appropriate action to be taken to achieve those objectives, city officials said.

Davis, who began his term on the City Council in January, pointed to Phelps' salary and the fact that Phelps also represents CenterPoint Energy and has said that should there be a conflict on legislation between the city and CenterPoint, he would represent CenterPoint and find another lobbyist for Lawton.

"We struggle for every dollar," Davis said, adding the city has many issues to address in the budget and questioning what Lawton's $30,000 annual payment has achieved.

Mayor Fred Fitch said he has worked with Phelps and the Oklahoma Municipal League (which acts as a lobbyist for its member cities), and Phelps' strength is that he lobbies specifically for Lawton while OML lobbies on behalf of all its member cities. Fitch said Phelps has been instrumental in convincing legislators to back several pieces of legislation that benefited Lawton, including an effort that is allowing the city to secure matching sales tax from the State of Oklahoma for the Second Street retail project.

Fitch said Phelps also knows people in the Capitol, and those relationships make it easier for Lawton officials to talk to legislators and others. He said Phelps monitors bills that could affect the city, helping to get those bills heard in committees and on the House and Senate floor.

"It's beneficial to have someone in the State Capitol," he said.

Davis and Tanner said they wanted specific information on what Phelps has brought to Lawton, and launched an unsuccessful effort to table action on his contract until that information was provided. The council split 4-4 on the proposal, and Fitch sided with Jackson, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford and Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells to reject the motion to table.

Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson said Phelps typically meets with council members individually or in small groups to review legislation that will be addressed in a coming session and to invite council discussion on those issues.