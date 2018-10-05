Council OKs change in trash pickup

Residents may be going to a once-a-week trash collection system this summer, a move that would save the City of Lawton enough money to cancel an employee furlough and restore other cuts that had been proposed for city departments in the next fiscal year.

The decision came Wednesday when City Council members met for what was supposed to be the second in a series of departmental budget reviews set to last through the end of May. But, plans for those reviews were abruptly canceled when the council voted to accept a plan by Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and declared the council review process for the 2018-2019 budget complete except for a public hearing for residents.

The council decision came on a 4-4 split vote, with Mayor Fred Fitch joining with Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Burk and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh to give five affirmative votes for Burk's plan. Voting no were Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who also lost their bid to continue with line-item reviews of every departmental budget in an effort to find additional savings.

Tanner, who said the council owed it to residents to continue with plans to cut costs while keeping city services, wasn't happy with the outcome. But, Burk who said during Tuesday's budget workshop that it just wasn't possible to find more savings because city expenditures had been cut to the bone said the council needed to move forward with a plan.

Burk said he spent hours after Tuesday's meeting crunching numbers to put together the proposal that four of his colleagues accepted.

That plan hinged on once-a-week trash collection for residents, a move city administrators said would save $450,000 (in part, by cutting six solid waste staff positions). It's not the first time the council has considered the idea and members actually implemented it once before changing their minds in the face of strong opposition from residents who like twice-a-week service.

But, Burk said most communities have long-since gone to once-a-week service, and he said residents who can't manage under once-a-week service will have the option of buying additional polycarts for $50 each and have those carts dumped under the same $16.35 fee they pay for monthly refuse collection (that fee will increase to $16.79 with the 2.7 percent utility rate increase that will be implemented in the budget year that begins July 1).

Burk said those savings will allow the city to keep two ambulances owned and operated by Lawton Fire Department (the budget had proposed selling them for $115,000), restore funding to the Senior Center for Creative Living, fully fund the Mobile Meals contract, restore a mosquito fogging program, keep Lawton Public Library's west branch open, allocate $25,000 of city funds to the library for books and materials, and restore funds to cover the cost of playoff games for youth sports. In addition, an employee furlough day that had been calculated to save $181,000 was canceled.

Burk said the net effect of "Jay's revision" was a $115,000 projected carryover when the fiscal year ends June 30, 2019, a carryover that had been just under $89,000 in city staff's preliminary budget.

Tanner and Davis said the council owed it to residents to review the budget.

Davis said the review process is simply the council doing its job, and even if council members didn't find any expenditures to cut, that wouldn't mean they weren't successful.