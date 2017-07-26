Council hires firm to evaluate mold, a health concern at police department

An environmental assessment firm will begin work today to evaluate the basement and heating/air conditioning systems at Lawton Police Department.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a professional services agreement with Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists, who will evaluate and perform necessary remediation for any mold problems found in the basement of the police department.

City administrators initiated the agreement because of a problem found in a storage area in the basement last week, said Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley, in a briefing to the council Tuesday. In an interview, Hadley said the city was reacting to an employee health complaint and workers' compensation claim when it tapped Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists to analyze a spot of black mold that was found on a ceiling tile in a storage area in the northwest corner of the basement.

Hadley said once the city received the results of that initial analysis on July 20, city administrators met and inspected the area for themselves. By 4 p.m., administrators had made the decision to relocate an employee whose office was closest to that storage closet. The evacuation was extended to a nearby office that housed two other police personnel and to the special operations office (and its six team members) who were the next closest. Those personnel were relocated to another area of the basement and the storage closet and office spaces were sealed off and may only be entered by those wearing respirator masks, Hadley said.

As a safety precaution, city administrators have recommended that the entire basement and the heating/air conditioning/ventilation system in the entire building be checked, the reason for the $2,000 contract that the council approved with Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists. That contract also sets a remediation price of $1 per square foot if remediation is necessary; in an interview, Police Chief James Smith said that would equate to $10,000 if the entire 10,000-square-foot basement needs remediation.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said his staff has begun analyzing its options if personnel in the basement or the entire building, to include the city jail must be relocated. He also said Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists has estimated remediation work won't take more than one or two weeks. Personnel then can return to the offices.

"We won't have to vacate the building permanently," Ihler said, adding that the firm selected for this task specializes in analysis and remediation. "There is no indication it can't be treated."

The possibility of relocation concerned several council members, with Ward 6 Councilwoman Cherry Phillips saying it will be two years before Lawton Police Department is moved into the new public safety facility to be built on Railroad Street. The bids for that project are to be opened next week and city administrators hope to have a recommendation on the contractor by August.

"We've started looking at some options," Ihler said, telling the council that would include proposals such as relocating municipal prisoners to the Lawton Correctional Facility facility southeast of Lawton.