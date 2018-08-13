Council to hear proposals for election to change CIP

Proposals to call election to benefit economic development, to close out two Capital Improvements Programs, and to start a monthly event to revitalize downtown Lawton will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

The proposal to call an election asking residents to change the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) is one of three items centering on the city's CIPs, or program funded (mostly) with sales tax and targeted toward capital improvements ranging from street repair to building a new public safety facility.