Council to discuss extending sewer fee

A proposal to extend an existing sewer fee to help pay for more sewer repairs will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting, which also includes sessions of the City Transit Trust and the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

It is in their role as the Lawton Water Authority that council members will consider two proposals that were prompted by Lawton's flooding and drought cycles: one to seek a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) and one to pay off that loan by keeping an existing $2.35 fee on city utility bills.

That fee, originally projected at 20 years, was added to monthly utility bills in 1998 when the city launched what was a three-phase, citywide sewer rehabilitation program that city leaders created to deal with a consent order from the Environmental Protection Agency through the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. The city had been ordered to complete repairs of its deteriorating sewer system because of a severe infiltration procause of a severe infiltration program, and crafted a 21-year, three-phase program that initiated repairs in targeted areas, using a new sewer construction division created for that purpose. Phase I, whose projects were completed prior to 2005, was funded via the $2.35 fee on utility bills, which still is being paid (Phases II and III were funded, in large part, via the city's Capital Improvements Programs).

The City of Lawton entered Phase III construction in April 2013 with a list of approved projects, but severe flooding in 2015, 2016 and 2017 caused extensive damage to sewer mains beyond those listed in the program, and the city has been using its sewer rehab division to tackle that damage. Dealing with the damage has affected Phase III's project completion time line and its funding, city administrators said, noting one such project repairing a collapsed 24-inch sewer main in the Meadowbrook area has cost $800,000.