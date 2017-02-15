Council delays decision on I-44 pedestrian bridge

City Council members voted Tuesday to table their decision on a pedestrian bridge to cross Interstate 44, instead opting to continue exploring funding possibilities before committing city funds to the project.

The decision wasn't unanimous: Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, who had asked whether the issue was being tabled to avoid discussion, voted no.

It was the second time the proposal has been tabled. In January, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner asked to table a decision on the $1.3 million bridge after saying he wanted to explore several questions, including the need for sidewalks on the bridge's approaches and alternative funding. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who made the motion to table the issue Tuesday, had the same concerns.

As proposed, the project would build a pedestrian bridge adjacent to the existing bridge on East Gore Boulevard, as it spans Interstate 44. Council members have been exploring the idea since December 2015, as they reacted to pedestrian accidents (including three fatalities) by residents walking across the interstate to get to businesses on the east side.

Burk said it was those fatality accidents that initially prompted the council to initiate conversation with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and city officials said they asked ODOT several times whether that state agency would support actions to restrict pedestrian access to the interstate. While funding wasn't available from the state in the beginning, ODOT notified the city in October 2016 that it had qualified for $700,000 in transportation alternative funding, as long as the City of Lawton contributed the other $600,000. City staff has said funding is available through the 2012 Capital Improvements Program, but that suggestion has drawn questions from some council members and criticism from some residents.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said ODOT has committed to installing an 8-foot-tall fence along the west and east sides of the interstate, and that project already is in the discussion stages with the nearby Comanche Nation Casino complex.

Burk said while the city knows it will get a fence to keep pedestrians off the interstate, there still is a need for a pedestrian bridge on East Gore Boulevard.

"How do we get people safely across?" he asked, noting several council members have seen residents who use an 18-inch-wide "walkway" on the bridge to cross from one side to the another.

Ihler said a pedestrian bridge that would be created by widening the existing bridge is the less expensive option (a stand-alone pedestrian bridge was tentatively estimated at $3 million, while a bridge adjacent to the existing bridge was estimated at $1.3 million, including designs).