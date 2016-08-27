Council to decide runoff question

With today's special general council meeting set to decide final questions regarding the Sept. 24 runoff election for Comanche Business Committee members, other matters may be resolved before the Comanche Nation Fair.

Business Committee Vice Chair Susan Cothren stopped by The Constitution's offices to discuss today's meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Watchetaker Hall at the tribal complex north of Lawton. The meeting will begin when a quorum of 150 registered tribal voters sign in. Doors open at 8 a.m.

The council will decide whether to overturn the Election Board's decision to have a runoff election for CBC Seat No. 1 between Johnathan Poahway and Jack Codopony Sr. The council will vote on three areas on the petition and decide if there were: constitutional rights violations, violations of duties by some Election Board members, and tabulation irregularities in the earlier election that would have given Poahway the position outright. Those will be the only items addressed.

"One way or another, it will be determined tomorrow," Cothren said Friday. "That's what it's all about."

The Election Board announced Monday that questions regarding the status of the runoff election for Sept. 24 were cleared. Today's meeting will finalize who will be on the ballot. Cothren hopes all will be in place in time for the following weekend's Comanche Nation Fair.

Cothren said the Business Committee acted to find resolution that followed sound legal advice. She said the tribe's constitution offered no other real remedy.

The runoff election was also originally scheduled for today following contention between the Business Committee and Election Board. Cothren said there are flaws in the 16,000-plus-member tribe's ordinance that have caused the chaos. Those will become a focus of work between the board and committee following the election, she said.

"We will definitely get it squared away before the next big election in April," Cothren said.

The Business Committee vice chair became interim chair at the first of the year after six-term Chairman Wallace Coffey stepped down from office. Cothren serves in the post to conduct Business Committee meetings and council meetings.

"I'm ready to get out of that chair," Cothren said. "I never asked to be chairman. I had to step up (when constitutionally called)."

In the months that have followed, Cothren has taken a lot of heat. That comes with proximity to leadership. Recall petitions against tribal officers have circulated near continuously for the past 10 years.

Cothren is the subject of a recall petition by tribal member Eleanor McDaniel, who is seeking the 200 certified signatures of eligible voting tribal members for a special council meeting to recall an official. McDaniel has led many recall movements for tribal officials over the years.

Subject of recall petition

McDaniel alleges Cothren overstepped her authority with a "fraudulent" sale of tribal land and that all tribal fee property should be put into a trust. Comanche Business Committee Secretary/Treasurer Jerry Tahsequah and committeeman Harry Mithlo filed a case in the Court of Indian Offenses against Cothren and committeeman Clyde Narcomey regarding the land sale.

Cothren said she is "only one vote and cannot sell nor buy property" on her own. She said a quorum of Business Committee members approved the sale and accused Tahsequah and Mithlo of being for it before they were against it.