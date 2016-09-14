Council debates pension plan

City administrators will continue drafting plans to create a new pension system for "new hire" general employees, the City Council decided Tuesday.

Council action doesn't mean the city has adopted a two-tier pension system one for existing general employees, the other for all employees hired after a certain date but that city staff was told to prepare the documentation that would create a defined contribution pension plan. Formal adoption of that plan will be brought back to the council floor for a final vote before it could be implemented, council members said Tuesday as they argued points in the proposals for almost an hour.

Some city employees also entered the discussion, with several explaining that a majority of existing employees want the pension system to remain the same for existing and future general employees.

The recommendation for a defined contribution plan comes from a council study committee which was established in February to explore options to strengthen the financial standing of the self-funded pension system that covers general employees (police and fire are covered under state systems). The existing pension plan is a defined benefit, meaning the city promises a specific monthly retirement determined by an employee's earnings history, tenure and age. The defined contribution plan under discussion means retirement pay is based on what an employee and the city contribute over their work career.

While the city has strengthened its pension plan in recent years by increasing contributions, actuarial studies say there still is a $30 million gap between the amount now in the plan and the amount that would be needed if every single person who qualifies for retirement retired at the same time.

Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells said that was the situation the committee was working with as it explored options and he said the best option seems to be letting existing employees remain in the existing defined benefits plan and placing employees hired after a certain date on a defined contribution plan. Wells said the move is not unusual; many municipalities and private businesses already have opted out of what has been a long-time traditional retirement plan in favor of defined contribution plans.