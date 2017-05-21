Council to consider selling property, will hear comments on proposed budget

Proposals to sell more than six acres of public property, set new rules for study committees and give residents a chance to comment on next year's budget will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

Discussions about selling city property started earlier this year with the council's decision to divest itself of some city parks, including a 3.26-acre tract of land on the east side of Lake Ellsworth near the lake's Tony Creek arm. But while council members agreed city staff could proceed with the sale of three unused city parks (which are empty tracts), they delayed a decision on the Ellsworth site and the 3.50-acre Airport Park in the south Lawton industrial area at Southwest 3rd Street.

The council set aside a decision on the Ellsworth property until city staff had a formal agreement with an adjacent property owner who has been using the city property to access his property for decades. An agreement for a driveway access is on Tuesday's consent agenda, meaning the council is ready to proceed with a staff recommendation to authorize a public auction of the tract after setting a minimum reserve price and setting the conditions of the sale, to include the auction method.