Council to consider making IT a department

Proposals to expand the city's information technology division and to designate a new firm to develop plans for a mass transit transfer center will top the agenda when the City Council meets Tuesday.

The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

City Manager Jerry Ihler is recommending that the council agree to amend the 2017-18 city budget to include a new position: a director for what would become the information technology (IT) department (IT now is a division). The recommendation comes on the heels of a citywide computer network problem that hampered the city's digital capabilities for months, but it is the result of a directive the council issued in June to provide a comprehensive IT analysis.

That division is responsible for all computer-related issues in all city departments.

According to the agenda commentary, city officials want a "forward-thinking and efficient approach to enhance the IT function" and the city manager believes the city would benefit from an IT director who would be tasked with creating and implementing a business strategy for moving the city forward.