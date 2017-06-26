Council to consider cutting back on bus service on Saturday

Proposals to set the bidding process for the new public safety facility and to impose operational changes on the city's mass transit system will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting, which includes a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue. It is in their capacity as the City Transit Trust that council members will make the decision to approve substantial changes for LATS operations, effective July 17.

City and LATS officials said earlier this year they were considering changes to fixed routes to lessen the load on their aging bus fleet, focusing on low-passenger routes and operational times. Two changes are planned for Saturday, which LATS said is its lightest passenger day. The changes will trim three hours from operational times, meaning the system will close at 6 p.m. rather than 9 p.m., and the Red, Blue, Green and Orange routes will be reduced to one bus each hour, rather than the clockwise and counterclockwise buses that now run.

In addition, the system will set a major change to the Orange Route, now referred to as the Fort Sill Route because it travels on post. Starting July 17, the Orange Route would no longer enter Fort Sill; instead, it will travel on Rogers Lane from east to west and also will extend to the south to test ridership potential beyond its existing routes. A shuttle service will be established for those who need to travel to Fort Sill, a demand system that would require riders to notify LATS in advance that they need service to and from post.

LATS said that system still would charge $1.50 per ride for those retirees, workers and others who need to access post.