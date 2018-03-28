Council clarifies bike riders may use sidewalks

Residential concerns prompted changes in city code Tuesday, as City Council members clarified that bicycle riders may use sidewalks and door-to-door sales people will have hourly limits on their activities.

Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said his department's proposal to clarify the use of city sidewalks stems from a call from a father who was concerned about whether his son is allowed to ride his bicycle on the sidewalk. Rogalski said while that is accepted practice, the father said the provision was not in city code. After confirming the father was right, Rogalski said city staff drafted an amendment to make that change.

The amended ordinance specifies that any person may ride a bicycle on any sidewalk, unless there are signs specifically prohibiting riding (police officers are exempt). However, those on bicycles must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, and when crossing a road within a sidewalk, bicycle riders have the same rights and duties to obey the law as pedestrians do. The amended code would allow the placement of signs prohibiting bicycle riders from certain sidewalks or roads, if that placement is recommended by the Traffic Commission and approved by the City Council.

The code also has been amended to remove a provision that allowed the impoundment and sale of bicycles that had been found without licenses. Rogalski said the provision was a holdover from an era when bicycle riders had to register their bicycles with the city, something the city no longer requires.

A resident calling about door-to-door vendors prompted another change in city code, one that sets hours for those who pursue such activities. Rogalski said city officials rewrote city code several years ago to set stricter controls on itinerant vendors, or those who do unsolicited door-to-door sales.