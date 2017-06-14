Council approves water rate increase

The City Council set the final pieces of the 2017-2018 budget Tuesday, amending city code to include the 2.2 percent utility rate increase and approving a contract with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to govern expenditures of hotel-motel tax revenue.

It was in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority that council members approved the 2.2 percent increase that will go into effect July 1. Council members agreed to the concept while they were finalizing the budget that will go into effect for the fiscal year that begins July 1, but approved the resolution Tuesday formally setting into city code the increase that is estimated to add $1 to the monthly utility bill of base level users (those who use 2,000 gallons of water a month) and $1.44 a month to the average residential water customer (those who use 6,000 gallons a month).

There was no discussion of the proposal, which passed the Lawton Water Authority by a 6-2 vote. Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner, who both have opposed the utility rate increase, voted no. During the council meeting, where members were asked to reaffirm the water authority's vote, the measure passed on a 5-3 vote, with Ward 6 Councilwoman Cherry Phillips also voting no.

During the council meeting, one resident objected to the rate increase, offering a proposal that he said could save the city $550,000 in its General Fund by taking the $550,000 allocated to Museum of the Great Plains from the hotel-motel tax. He said that additional $550,000 would alleviate the need for the utility rate increase, which city administrators have estimated will generate $736,000 in the next fiscal year.

During budget discussions, Tanner and Davis said the city could find other ways to reconcile what city staff estimated was a $95,000 shortfall that would result without having the additional revenue generated by a rate increase. But, supporters said that the revenue was necessary to support services and activities in the new fiscal year and would actually allow some funding categories, including maintenance and repairs, to be increased.

The rate increases will go into effect for the billing cycles that begin July 1, and will affect residential, commercial, industrial and out-of-town water customers.

But, council members also unanimously approved a proposal that will lessen the impact on elderly residents and those with disabilities.

The decision affects the income limits on the reductions that are given for utility rates: a $14.23 discount on water, sewer and refuse rates and the waiver of another $19.10 in special fees. That discount now is limited to qualified residents who make $25,000 a year or less, but council action Tuesday increases the ceiling to $28,000, which Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells said is the threshold for low-income.

Officials said the city now has 787 customers who qualify for the discounts, which saves those customers $245,000 a year in utility fees. Increasing that annual income threshold to $28,000 is expected to cost the city another $72,000 a year, City Manager Jerry Ihler said.

Council action came with an emergency clause, meaning the new income threshold goes into effect today. To qualify for the reduction in utility rates, an individual head of household must be age 65 or older or disabled, with an annual income of $28,000. The ordinance specifies that to meet the disabled designation, a resident must provide documentation providing the disability, which must be reaffirmed annually to continue the discount.

The council also approved its annual agreement with the chamber of commerce, setting the criteria the chamber must meet in order to receive 70 percent of the $1.3 million in hotel-motel tax revenue that is expected in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The 5.5 percent tax is charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton, and the ballot and ordinance governing the tax requires that it be spent on activities that encourage, promote and foster tourism, economic development and industrial development.