Council approves sale of $11 million in bonds toward street improvement

City Council members unanimously agreed to the sale of $11 million in General Obligation bonds Tuesday, and will decide in August which street improvement projects will be the first ones funded.

The General Obligation (GO) bonds are the result of an ad valorem program city voters approved in February 2017, one that set up 13 years worth of street work funded by ad valorem tax revenue that the city receives each year. The program is based on the City of Lawton keeping its total ad valorem base at 10.5 mills (its average over the last 15 years) and obligations each year mean the amount of money that will be available for streets annually will vary.